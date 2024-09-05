Ghana: Swag Opens New Office in Accra

A new Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) office has been inaugurated in Accra with a call on members to lead the fight against misinformation.

The newly commissioned office, located at the Accra Sports Stadium, was allocated by the National Sports Authority led by its Director General, Mr Dodzie Numekevor.

SWAG had been at the forefront of promoting and developing sports in Ghana, through consistent honoring of sports excellence, effective sports journalism and dedicated service to members and the sports community.

Mr Kwabena Yeboah, President of the Association, speaking at the short ceremony, charged members to use the new office as a catalyst to produce high quality contents, tell compelling stories and also champion the image of SWAG.

He said the new edifice represented a minor step to create a conducive environment for Sports Writers to thrive.

The renowned broadcaster showered praises on SWAG's first President, the late, Joe Lartey, following his contribution to the sports ecosystem.

"Our new secretariat is more than just a physical space, it is a hub for innovation, creativity and excellence in Sports Journalism. This is a place where we can share

ideas, learn from each other, push the boundaries of what is possible, and more importantly an environment to do business and engage corporate partners and stakeholders," he said.

He expressed appreciation to members and other stakeholders for their support towards the growth of association.

Mr Abdul Majeed Bawah, Deputy Director General of the National Sports Authority, stated that he was excited to see a project which had been in the pipeline for a short period finally completed.

He revealed that the commissioning of the facility was significant as it would serve as the mouthpiece of sports in the country.

He appealed to members of the association to write impactful stories which would affect individuals positively.

Mr Joe Aggrey, former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, hailed the leadership of SWAG for holding the association in high esteem.

He mention that SWAG had seen massive improvement since its inception in 1968.

Mr Aggrey, who served as President of SWAG from 1985 to 2001, tasked Sports Journalists to be committed in their line of duty.

Present at the event were Mr William Kartey, Mr Ebo Quansah, Mr Amarkai Amarteifio, Mr Tony Yeboah and other gallant Sports Personalities.