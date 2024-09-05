Comoros/Gambia: Afcon Qualifiers - Musa Barrow Salvages Point for Gambia Against Comoros

Captain Musa Barrow has salvaged a point for The Gambia against Comoros Islands in the 2025 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Scorpions came from one nil down to draw 1-1 with Comoros Islands in their opening qualifier match played at the Stade El Abdi Jadida in Morocco yesterday.

The Gambia made an excellent start to the match and dominated Comoros Islands in the midfield, creating goal scoring opportunities but failed to capitalise on them.

Comoros Islands, who made a woeful start to the match, crafted a few goal scoring opportunities.

Captain Youssouf M'Changama gave Comoros Islands the lead in the 36th minute of the match from an excellent free-kick.

The Gambia reacted quickly for an equaliser and levelled matters through Captain Musa Barrow in the 46th minute of the match from free-kick.

Upon resumption of the match, The Gambia introduced Hamza Barry and controlled Comoros Islands in the midfield, creating goal chances but failed to materialise on them.

Rafiki Said could have scored the second goal for Comoros Islands in the 56th minute of the match but his header was denied by the crossbar.

Wing wizard Ablie Jallow came very to scoring the second goal for The Gambia in the 73rd minute of the match but his shot went wide thus the match ended 1-1.

The Gambia and Comoros Islands both secured pint each after one group match.

