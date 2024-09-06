Ghana: Presidency Denies Involvement in Litigation Over GIS Lands

The Presidency has debunked allegations that it is involved in a dispute over a piece of land belonging to Ghana International School at cantonments in Accra.

A press release issued on Thursday stated that "The attention of the Office of the President has been drawn to an allegation that the Office, acting through the Head of the VVIP Unit has been involved in a dispute over a piece of land belonging to Ghana International School."

The statement said, "The Office of the President does NOT have any interest whatsoever in the piece of land in question."

"No officer, agent or assign has been directed to secure and/or interfere in any matter pertaining to GIS land within Cantonments."

It added that "the said Chief Superintendent Ibrahim Opoku of the VVIP unit of the OoP did his professional duty by handing over alleged encroachers and suspects to the Cantonments Police Station when he chanced upon an altercation at the Cantonments barrier on his way from work;"

"The Chief Superintendent submitted his credentials at the police station, as he is enjoined to do, as part of the standard operating procedure in such situations," the statement emphasised.

In light of the above, the Press release said "The Office of the President has made a formal complaint to the Inspector General of Police to investigate the entire matter."

Meanwhile, the Office of the President has called on the general public to disregard any false statements to the contrary.