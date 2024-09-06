Nigeria: Death Toll in Kano Building Collapse Rises to 3 - NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says the death toll from the building collapse at Noman's Land Quarters, Fagge Local Government Area of Kano, has risen to three with two injured persons.

The NEMA Coordinator, Kano Territorial Office, Dr Nuraddeen Abdullahi, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Thursday.

A two-storey building at Noman's Land Quarters collapsed at about 2am on Thursday.

Abdullahi said: "Four persons earlier rescued by our team included a husband, wife and two children.

"Out of the victims, the two children were confirmed dead, while the couple were rushed to Armed Forces Specialist Hospital, Kano for treatment.

"The dead bodies have been deposited at the mortuary."

The NEMA chief also said that the search and rescue operation's team recovered one trapped body from the rubbles of the collapsed building.

"Our search and rescue operation is still ongoing to rescue one remaining trapped victim.

"We are still looking for her, maybe she fell inside water because there is water close to the collapsed building.

"We ordered the Kano State fire service to dive and check the girl's body under the water.

"We have also informed the Emir of Water (Sarkin Ruwa) to check if the water has taken the trapped victim's body," Abdullahi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NEMA, Kano State Fire Service, Police, Red Cross, NSCDC, SEMA and other volunteers were among the search and rescue team. (NAN)