Nigeria: Days After Mafa Massacre, Terrorists Attack Another Yobe Community

Four days after wreaking havoc in Mafa, Tarmuwa local government area, suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked Goni Madu in Buni Yadai Gujba LGA of Yobe State where they razed the vigilante camp and injured a member of the group.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP via telephone, a resident of the town who craved anonymity said the insurgents stormed Buni Yadai at around 1a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the resident, hundreds of insurgents invaded the town and moved directly to the vigilante premises where they opened fire sporadically from no particular direction.

Another member of vigilante group who confirmed the incident, said the attackers burnt down the entire premises of vigilante group and destroyed all their goods.

Another vigilante member, Goni Modu, who was injured by bullet and is currently admitted at the General Hospital Damaturu, said no life was lost during the attack.

He narrated that the terrorists accused them of being members of vigilante group before burning the entire premises, leaving the vigilantes destitute.

Added that, "The insurgents had arrived in a large number. They didn't kill anyone, most of us escaped into nearby bushes. Unfortunately the stray bullet hit my leg. As you see me on hospital bed receiving treatment."

LEADERSHIP reports that most of the villages have formed vigilante groups to protect their communities from insurgents' attacks.

Terrorists had on Sunday invaded Mafa village and killed unspecified number of villagers which the residents claimed to be about 130 villagers.

Authorities suspect that the Boko Haram insurgents were behind the Buni Yadi attack but there has so far been no group claiming responsibility for attack.