Nigeria: Over N31 Billion Worth of Drugs, Military Camouflage Seized At Nigerian Port

5 September 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Saviour Imukudo

This is the second time in less than two months such illicit goods have been seized at Onne Ports.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area 2 Command, has seized illicit goods, including drugs and military camouflage worth N32.2 billion, at Onne Port in Rivers State, south-south Nigeria.

The NCS Comptroller General, Bashir Adeniyi, disclosed this on Wednesday at Onne SeaPort while displaying the seized goods.

According to a report by Arise TV, Mr Adeniyi said the goods were illegally smuggled in 1,240-feet containers.

The customs boss said the seizures were made in accordance with the customs law, especially regarding concealment, false declaration, and the importation of prohibited items.

He frowned at repeated incidences of illicit goods smuggling through Onne Port, which he said was of grave concern to Nigeria's security.

According to Arise television, Mr Adeniyi expressed regret that criminals in the internal supply chain are exploiting Nigeria's pro-trade stance to commit atrocities that breach national security.

He, however, did not disclose which country the illicit goods came into Nigeria from.

The latest discovery came less than two months after the Customs seized some illicit weapons imported into the country through Turkey.

Mr Adeniyi had in July narrated how Customs operatives intercepted 844 units of assorted rifles and 112,400 pieces of live ammunition among other contraband imported into the country through Onne Port, PREMIUM TIMES reported.

Three suspects were arrested with the intercepted container, which the customs boss said had a duty-paid value of over N4 billion.

