Kenya: 16 Students Killed in Dormitory Fire At Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri

6 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Josphat Mwangi

Nyeri — At least 16 students lost their lives in a tragic fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy Primary School in Nyeri County after a midnight inferno ravaged their dormitory.

Nyeri County Police Commander Benjamin Rotich confirmed the fatalities and said that several other students were injured, with 14 sustaining serious injuries. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are underway to determine the source of the blaze.

According to Rotich, the fire broke out around midnight when most of the students were asleep. The school has a population of 824 pupils, many of whom were affected by the sudden and devastating incident. Emergency responders arrived at the scene to contain the fire, but the flames spread quickly, making it difficult to rescue all the students.

The tragedy has left the school and the surrounding community in shock, with parents rushing to the institution to check on the safety of their children.

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the incident, and police are working closely with the school's administration to gather details on what may have triggered the deadly blaze. Meanwhile, the injured students have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, with doctors working to stabilize those in critical condition.

This fire is one of the deadliest incidents in recent memory at a Kenyan school, and it has raised fresh concerns over fire safety and emergency preparedness in schools across the country.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.