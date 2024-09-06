Kenya: 16 Students Killed in Dormitory Fire At Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri

Nyeri — At least 16 students lost their lives in a tragic fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy Primary School in Nyeri County after a midnight inferno ravaged their dormitory.

Nyeri County Police Commander Benjamin Rotich confirmed the fatalities and said that several other students were injured, with 14 sustaining serious injuries. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are underway to determine the source of the blaze.

According to Rotich, the fire broke out around midnight when most of the students were asleep. The school has a population of 824 pupils, many of whom were affected by the sudden and devastating incident. Emergency responders arrived at the scene to contain the fire, but the flames spread quickly, making it difficult to rescue all the students.

The tragedy has left the school and the surrounding community in shock, with parents rushing to the institution to check on the safety of their children.

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the incident, and police are working closely with the school's administration to gather details on what may have triggered the deadly blaze. Meanwhile, the injured students have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, with doctors working to stabilize those in critical condition.

This fire is one of the deadliest incidents in recent memory at a Kenyan school, and it has raised fresh concerns over fire safety and emergency preparedness in schools across the country.