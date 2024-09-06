Kenyan Leaders Mourn 17 Pupils Lost in an Inferno in Nyeri

VOA
Kenya Map
6 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi Kenya — A number of Leaders have condoled with the families of the 17 students who were killed in a dormitory fire at the Hillside Academy in Nyeri.

While expressing his condolences, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua asked schools to enforce safety and security measures as outlined by the Ministry of Education and other agencies to avert such incidences.

"We join the families, the school and the rest of the country in mourning these young departed souls. We pray for a quick recovery of the survivors of this inferno. May God grant the families the fortitude to bear the loss," he said.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga also expressed his condolences.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the families, friends, and school fraternity who've lost loved ones in the devastating fire tragedy. May God grant them all strength during these difficult moments, and a swift recovery for those injured," he stated.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi assured of government support indicating that it seek to uncover the root cause of the incident.

"In this time of sorrow may the Lord help the bereaved families find strength and comfort during this difficult period. I wish quick recovery for those injured and recuperating at the hospital," he said.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula also called for thorough investigations into the incident.

"Our prayers are with the families the institution and the rest of the nation. May the young departed souls rest in Peace," he said.

Police Spokeswoman Resila Onyango said there are fears more bodies may be recovered at the scene.

"We lost 16 pupils who were burnt beyond recognition and there is another one who died while being taken to hospital," the Spokeswoman said.

A search was underway Friday morning following fears of more bodies in the rubble after some were reported missing.

According to Nyeri County Police Commander Benjamin Rotich , the fire broke out around midnight when most of the students were asleep.

The school has a population of 824 pupils, many of whom were affected by the sudden and devastating incident.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene to contain the fire, but the flames spread quickly, making it difficult to rescue all the students.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.