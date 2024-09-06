Africa: Afcon 2025 Qualifiers This Weekend

Join Africa's star footballers for the qualifiers determining the 24 teams competing in the 35 th edition of Africa’s biggest sporting spectacle in Morocco from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026.
Friday, September 6, 2024
- 13:00: Kenya vs Zimbabwe
- 16:00: South Africa vs Uganda
- 16:00: DR Congo vs Guinea
- 16:00: Sierra Leone vs Chad
- 16:00: Togo vs Liberia
- 18:00: Morocco vs Gabon
- 19:00: Cote d'Ivoire vs Zambia
- 19:00: Egypt vs Cape Verde
- 19:00: Mali vs Mozambique
- 19:00: Senegal vs Burkina Faso
Saturday, September 7, 2024
- 16:00: Cameroon vs Namibia
- 16:00: Mauritania vs Botswana
- 16:00: Nigeria vs Benin