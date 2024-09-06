Africa: Burundi Edges Malawi in Thrilling TotalEnergies AFCON Qualifier

The road to the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, began on September 4, 2024, as 48 national teams across the continent started qualifying campaigns.

Burundi secured a hard-fought 3-2 away victory over Malawi in their TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Bingu National Stadium on Thursday.

Mokono Eldhino's late strike sealed the win for the visitors, despite a spirited fightback from the Flames in the Group L clash in Blantyre.

Malawi began the match brightly, creating early chances but failing to convert. Their fortunes took a hit in the 22nd minute when an unfortunate own goal by Chimwemwe Idana handed Burundi the lead.

However, the hosts responded quickly. Just nine minutes later, forward Chawanangwa Kaonga equalized with a well-taken free-kick that found the bottom left corner.

Burundi regained the advantage before halftime, with Jean Girumugisha finishing from close range following a cross from Bienvenue Kanakimana to make it 2-1 in the 33rd minute.

The second half saw Malawi pressing for an equalizer. Their persistence paid off in the 75th minute when Lanjesi Nkhoma rose high to head home a cross from Kaonga, levelling the score at 2-2.

With momentum on their side, Malawi pushed for a winner, but it was Burundi who had the final say.

In the 87th minute, Eldhino capitalized on space outside the box, driving a powerful shot into the bottom right corner past George Chokooka in the Malawi goal.

Despite Malawi's late efforts, including a long-range attempt from Chifundo Mphasi in stoppage time, they were unable to find an equalizer.

The win strengthens Burundi’s chances of qualification while Malawi, led by coach Patrick Mabedi, will need to regroup ahead of their next fixture.