Nigeria: Why Zamfara Govt Won't Pay Bandits Money or Dialogue With Them - Official

The state government said this in response to documents circulating online with claims that it had released huge funds to some bandits' kingpins for dialogue in the state.

The Zamfara State Government has said it will not pay money to bandits terrorising the state or pay money to them.

The government said it remained resolute in the fight against banditry, kidnapping and other criminality in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abubakar Nakwada, who addressed journalists in Gusau, the state capital, on Thursday, said the documents "were not only fake but also mischievous, misleading, malicious and false."

Mr Nakwada said that the information was completely false and the documents with his signature and other top government officials being circulated on social media platforms were forged.

He said the security agencies had been properly briefed and were on the trail of the social media sources to track them down.

The official also faulted the claims that money was paid to some media promoters under the guise of "reconciliation efforts" from the state Security Trust Fund.

"This is very crucial that we address this matter with transparency and urgency.

"Ordinarily, we should have ignored this, like we have ignored many other fabricated lies aimed at distracting the administration of Governor Dauda Lawal from its commitment in rescuing and rebuilding the state.

"But due to the sensitivity of the security, which remains one of the priorities of this administration, we are compelled to make some clarifications," the SSG said.

Mr Nakwada said to set the records straight, the purported memo allegedly said to have originated from his office to Governor Lawal was entirely fake and mischievous.

"The state government has consistently announced its firm stance against negotiating with the bandits and terrorists.

"We still maintain the position that we will not negotiate with terrorists.

"Our administration has been unequivocal in its approach to addressing the security challenges facing our state," Mr Nakwada explained.

He said the state government had implemented strategic measures to combat the menace of banditry, adding that the efforts were always guided by integrity, accountability and an unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the people.

"The fabricated document and the baseless claims it contains are not only distracting but also an attempt to erode the trust and confidence that the people of Zamfara have on Governor Lawal's administration to restore peace and order," he said.

'Dialoguing with bandits hasn't worked'

Mr Nakwada recalled on Thursday that the previous administrations, including that of Mr Matawalle, had tried dialogue with bandits and it did not succeed.

"Unfortunately, the dialogue not only failed, but also complicated the problem by empowering these terrorists to become more daring which is backfiring today.

"How can we continue to repeat the same thing and expect different results?

"We believe that the fake memo is part of the sinister attempts to undermine what we are making towards achieving lasting peace and security across the lengths and breadths of the state.

"On behalf of Zamfara government, I am using this medium to call on the general public to remain vigilant and not to fall prey to the deceitful tactics employed by those who wish to derail our mission," Mr Nakwada added.

The SSG stressed the need for Zamfara State people to stay united to face the challenges head-on, observing that their collective resolve was the cornerstone of strength and success.

Zamfara State is among the most terrorised states in the North-west, which has become a hotbed of various terrorist activities in the recent years. Four of the region's seven states are among the top five states with the highest number of kidnap incidents between July 2023 and June 2024.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that President Bola Tinubu ordered the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and the military chiefs to relocate to Sokoto State as part of efforts to rid the state and the entire north-west of rampant terrorism, an official has announced. Mr Matawalle is the immediate-past governor of Zamfara State.

Mr Tinubu's order came amid a video clip circulating online showing how a jubilant terrorism kingpin, Bello Turji, and his armed bandits celebrating "victory" over the Nigerian military after burning down two Mines Resistant Armour Personnel (MRAP) vehicles stuck in the mud.

'What state govt. is doing to tackle insecurity'

He recalled that the state government had introduced Community Protection Guards, also known as Askarawa to assist the conventional security forces in the fight against banditry.

"We have been collaborating and sharing intelligence with all security establishments including law enforcement agencies in the state to prosecute this fight.

"Additionally, we have fortified our technical capabilities by deploying advanced surveillance systems and communication tools, which have

significantly enhanced our ability to detect and respond to threats in real time.

"On behalf of His Excellency, Gov. Lawal, I commend the efforts of our gallant security agencies for the sacrifices they are making to secure our state," said.

The SSG reiterated the commitment of the governor to fostering a collaborative environment where community members and local law enforcement would work together seamlessly.

"The partnership is essential in reporting suspicious activities and ensuring a swift response to any security concerns.

"As a government, we wish to assure the public that we will continue taking all necessary measures within the ambit of the law to ensure the safety and security of our people," Nakwada assured.

Legal action against 'mischief makers'

Also, the State Commissioner for Justice, Abdul'Aziz Sani, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said the state government would take legal action against the mischief makers.

"We are going to track the mischief makers who forged official documents and take serious legal action against them," he said.

The Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mahmud Dantawasa, also denied the allegations that the state was involved in mining activities in the state.

Mr Dantawasa said the state government respects and abides by the federal government's policy as regards mining activities in the state.

According to him, the federal government's ban on mining activities remains in force and the Zamfara State government respects that.

(NAN)