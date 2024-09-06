Nigerian Troops Battle Terrorists in Borno, Kaduna, Kill Many - Official

In Borno, the terrorists were forced to abandon 24 hostages who were rescued by the troops after a fierce firefight.

The Nigerian Army says its troops, in coordination with other security agencies, killed some terrorists and apprehended a notorious arms courier linked to a wanted terrorist.

The Nigerian Army in a post on its official X Handle on Thursday, said the operation also led to the recovery of arms and ammunition, while several kidnapped victims were rescued and several terror suspects apprehended.

It said the troops deployed in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno on 3 September raided a terrorist stronghold in the Mandara mountains.

It added that the terrorists were forced to abandon 24 hostages who were rescued by the troops after a fierce firefight.

According to the post, a sweep of the area yielded 11 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one AK-47 rifle magazine, a dane gun, and other items.

The army said its troops had in a parallel operation in Kaduna, dismantled a kidnappers' den and killed one criminal in Kabode village, Kachia Local Government Area, while others took to their heels.

It added that four victims were rescued in the offensive mission and the troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, 10 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition, six motorcycles, and three mobile phones.

"In another operation, troops, in collaboration with other security agencies, conducted a joint offensive into Keyeri Hills and Gidan Dogo areas of Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna.

"During the operation, a terrorist arms courier was apprehended while transporting weapons for insurgents in the Gidan Dogo forest.

"Items recovered include three AK-47 rifles, one Galil rifle, 1,621 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, 222 rounds of 7.62 x 36mm ammunition, 138 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, two extra AK-47 magazines, and one G3 rifle magazine.

"The intelligence gathered from this suspect led to the arrest of eight additional individuals connected to the crime," it said.

The post also revealed that troops stationed in Plateau raided a criminal hideout in Riyom Local Government Area, resulting in the arrest of two suspects.

According to the post, items seized during the clampdown include two mobile phones and a knife.

"Meanwhile, in Barikin Ladi Local Government Area, troops, acting on credible intelligence, recovered 64 rustled cattle in Fann village.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that the cattle were stolen during the Mangu crisis earlier in the year.

"The Chief of Army Staff has lauded the troops for their resilience and sustained collaboration with other security agencies and local communities in the ongoing battle against terrorism and criminality," it added.

(NAN)