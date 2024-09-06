Nigeria: Court Sets Sept 12 for Hearing of Applications On Emefiele's Forfeited Assets

Justice Deinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court in Lagos has scheduled September 12 for hearing all applications related to the forfeited assets and funds linked to Mr. Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The court's decision follows an interim forfeiture order issued on August 15 by Justice Akintayo Aluko. The order includes the forfeiture of $2.045 million in cash and several properties associated with Emefiele.

The forfeiture order was granted after submissions by Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), who represented the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside Chineye Okezie and Zeenat Atiku-Bala. The properties subject to forfeiture include, two fully detached duplexes at No. 17b Hakeem Odumosu Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, an undeveloped land of 1919.592 sqm at Oyinkan Abayomi Drive (formerly Queens Drive), Ikoyi, Lagos; a bungalow at No. 65a Oyinkan Abayomi Drive, Ikoyi, Lagos; a four-bedroom duplex at 12a Probyn Road, Ikoyi and an industrial complex under construction on a 22-plot land in Agbor, Delta State.

Also, eight units of an apartment on a 2457.60 sqm plot at No. 8a Adekunle Lawal Road, Ikoyi; a full duplex on a 2217.87 sqm plot at 2a Bank Road, Ikoyi, Lagos; two shares of Queensdorf Global Fund Limited Trust belonging to Emefiele.

Justice Aluko also directed the EFCC to publish the forfeiture orders in a widely circulated national newspaper within 14 days to allow any interested parties to contest the forfeiture.

At yesterday's court session, Bilikisu Buhari-Bala appeared for the EFCC, while Olalekan Ojo (SAN) and A. Labi-Lawal represented Emefiele. Barrister Chibuzor Opara appeared for the occupants of the property at 8a Adekunle Lawal Road, Ikoyi.

Mrs. Buhari-Bala informed the court that the hearing was scheduled to address compliance with the August 15 orders. She reported that the EFCC had published the forfeiture orders in The Punch newspaper on August 28, 2024.

She also noted that the EFCC had received two processes from Emefiele, which were not yet ripe for hearing, and requested a short adjournment to respond to Emefiele's applications.

In response, Mr. Ojo argued that the processes filed by Emefiele aimed to halt further proceedings in the forfeiture suit. He stated that the law requires the court to address the final forfeiture issue before proceeding with other matters.

Ojo requested an adjournment to Monday to allow the court to address his client's application.

Justice Dipeolu adjourned the matter to September 12 for the hearing of all applications related to the case.