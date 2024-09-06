Nigeria: Boko Haram Insurgents Now Looting Immature Crops - Ndume

6 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The Senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has appealed to the military under Operation Hadin Kai in the North East and other security agencies to clear the remnants of Boko Haram insurgents still operating in the Sambisa Forest and Mandara Mountains, saying they have resorted to stealing immature crops.

Ndume, in a statement on Thursday, said, "Sincerely, the renewed pockets of attacks recently perpetrated by insurgents have posed serious economic setbacks to our resilient farmers who were newly resettled in liberated communities of Ngoshe, Kirawa, Warabe, Wala, Pulka, and even Gwoza town, the council headquarters.

"This is because the terrorists resorted to looting of their immature crops without confrontation.

"I want to use this medium to appeal to the military and other security agencies to intensify efforts aimed at clearing remnants of terrorists still hibernating in Sambisa Forest and parts of Mandara Mountains bordering Cameroon Republic and Nigeria."

Ndume, a former Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, appreciated Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, for his contributions to the development and rebuilding of about 10 Gwoza communities that were destroyed by the terrorists.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.