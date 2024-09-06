Nigeria: Boko Haram Insurgents Now Looting Immature Crops - Ndume

The Senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has appealed to the military under Operation Hadin Kai in the North East and other security agencies to clear the remnants of Boko Haram insurgents still operating in the Sambisa Forest and Mandara Mountains, saying they have resorted to stealing immature crops.

Ndume, in a statement on Thursday, said, "Sincerely, the renewed pockets of attacks recently perpetrated by insurgents have posed serious economic setbacks to our resilient farmers who were newly resettled in liberated communities of Ngoshe, Kirawa, Warabe, Wala, Pulka, and even Gwoza town, the council headquarters.

"This is because the terrorists resorted to looting of their immature crops without confrontation.

"I want to use this medium to appeal to the military and other security agencies to intensify efforts aimed at clearing remnants of terrorists still hibernating in Sambisa Forest and parts of Mandara Mountains bordering Cameroon Republic and Nigeria."

Ndume, a former Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, appreciated Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, for his contributions to the development and rebuilding of about 10 Gwoza communities that were destroyed by the terrorists.