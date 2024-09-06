Nigeria: Food Insecurity Can Only Be Addressed Through Partnerships - Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has charged African leaders to reject protectionism as essential steps towards achieving security and stability, saying the challenges of food insecurity and armed conflict facing the world can only be addressed through partnerships founded on mutual respect, fairness, and inclusiveness.

The president gave the charge when he addressed a high-level meeting on peace and security at the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), on Thursday in Beijing, China, in his capacity as Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

According to him, "Embracing multilateralism and rejecting protectionism and strengthening cooperative partnership is essential if we must achieve lasting peace, security, stability, and prosperity for future generations."

President Tinubu reiterated Nigeria's commitment to promoting peace, good governance, and security across West Africa while commending China's contributions to Africa's development through initiatives like the Belt and Road and FOCAC.