Ghana Lose to Angola At Home ...in 2025 Afcon Qualifier

The Black Stars of Ghana began their qualifying games of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 on a distressing note, losing 0-1 to the Palancas Negras of Angola in a Group F encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, yesterday.

A late goal handed the Angolans all the three points.

Before the game, the Angolan coach, Pedro Goncalves, stated that they had the experience to hurt the Ghanaians; and they did exactly that leaving the teeming fans brokenhearted.

The game took off with the hosts dominating the exchanges and won two quick corners in the fourth and 11th minutes, but were all wasted.

The Angolans warmed themselves into the game and appeared to dictate the pace for the hosts with Jacinto Dala, Gelson Dala, Cristovao, Pacienca Mabululu and Randy Nteka Randy combining effectively to torment the Ghanaians.

The visitors were particularly effective in the midfield area, making it difficult for Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey in particular to operate.

The only opportunity for the hosts came in the 34th minute but Mohammed Kudus watched as his drive was saved by keeper Adilson da Cruz.

Ghana heaved a sigh of relief when the Angolan's lethal forward, Mabululu, failed to control a pass in the box in the 28th minute as he was in a critical position.

He was always a lurking danger anytime they threatened the Stars area.

The Ghanaians, however, increased the tempo of the game after resumption and won a corner kick in the 46th minute but Kudus' goal bound corner was saved by the keeper.

Ghana became ruthless in attack with Kudus' direct running and physicality, pumping blood into the game, but the iron-clad defence of the Angolans, pivoted around David Carmo Do Carmo, Kialonda Gaspar, and Clinton Lorenco Clinton da Mata, thwarted their efforts.

In the 78th minute, it was the visitors who nearly had the first laugh but, Ghana goalkeeper, Ati Zigi, had to jump to parry to corner the drive from Afredo Ribeiro Fredy to the relief of the mammoth supporters that filled the stadium.

A counter attack saw Kudus glide through a forest of legs in the Angolan goal area only for his shot to be pushed to corner which was wasted in the 84th minute.

The visitors' keeper stunned the packed-to-capacity stadium with a wonderful save when he denied Kudus in the 88th and 89th minutes.

As all pointed to a goalless drawn encounter, the visitors flexed their muscles with a late substitution, throwing on Felicio Joao Milson.

He became the hero of the side after firing home a weak clearance from Black Stars defender, Abdul Mumin, to hand the Palancas Negras a narrow victory.