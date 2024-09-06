Sudan/Niger: Sudan Secure Vital Win Over Niger

4 September 2024
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Sudan secured an important home win over Niger on the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025 Qualifiers on Wednesday afternoon.

A solitary second half strike by Abu Bakr at the Juba Stadium was enough for the hosts to get the 3 vital points in the opening match of the group stage qualifiers that are currently underway.

Sudan are in a tough Group F consisting of African football heavyweights, Ghana as well as Angola who are up against the Black Stars this week.

It was a fairly balanced encounter, with both sides creating an equal number of chances in the opening half but denied each other with solid defending and goalkeeping from opposite ends.

Coming back from the break, it was Sudan who found the opener in the 51st minute after a lapse of concentration in the danger area of Niger saw Bakr pouncing on a loose ball to fire the hosts ahead.

Sudan’s victory temporarily sees them go top of Group F, with Ghana and Angola set to clash on Thursday, 05 September in what will be a home match for the Black Stars.

Niger will have a tough task in their next assignment when they travel to Ghana for their second match set for Monday, 09 September, while Sudan head down to Luanda to face Angola.

