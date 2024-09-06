Nigeria: Fuel Price Hike - We'll Occupy Major Cities in Nigeria Sept 15 If... - Nans

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened to occupy major cities across the country on September 15 if the recent increase in fuel prices is not reversed by then.

The Senate President of the student body, Henry Okuomo, stated this on Friday during an appearance on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily.

Okuomo stated that the body must act swiftly to alleviate the severe hardships faced by millions of Nigerians due to the recent increase in fuel prices.

Recall that on Monday, as fuel scarcity worsened in the country, the pump price was raised from N568 per litre to N897, sparking outrage across the polity.

He said, "We are not threatening a strike. That is what we are going to do because of the current situation of the country. Nigerians are currently facing a lot. We are facing hardship, and now, the government has increased fuel prices again. This has affected us as students. And as student leaders, we don't have a choice now but to fight for the people.

"We are occupying one of the largest stakes in the country, having over 40 million Nigerian students in the country.

"With that, we think we should make our voice loud at this time to save the Nigerian people from this undue stress and suffering being put upon them by the government.

"We have determined that on the 15th of this month, no going back. We are hitting the street hard.

'We are going to demand not only for a reduction in fuel price but for other things that are affecting the nation in general.

'We are going to do it. We will hit the streets if the government does not reverse most of the hardship policies before then."

"Many of our campuses, none of the shuttles are working due to the hike, and the fact that if you have the money to get fuel, the queue at the filling station is long and you won't get the fuel on time. Shuttle and everything else on campus have been paralysed.

"Nothing is working in the country at the moment, and we can't take it."

- This is not business as usual -

Okuomo also said that the planned nationwide protest will hold if the government fails to heed to the body's demand before September 15.

"This is not going to be business as usual. This is not a protest organized by some faceless element but by a body which is Nigerian students recognized under the law. We'll hit the street on September 15 if the government does not reverse its policies before then," he added.

He added that NANS, through its platforms have been sentizing students across the country on the planned protest adding that private varsity students are free to join.

Okuomo's clarification came after a factional Senate President of the association, Babatunde Akinteye, denied that the group was organising a protest against the increase in petrol price.

Akinteye had called on security agencies to investigate the source of the misinformation.

The statement reads in part, "We hereby call on the security agencies to launch a thorough investigation into the origin of this misinformation. Those responsible for spreading these falsehoods must be identified and held accountable.

"The use of the NANS name to propagate such dangerous and unfounded claims is not only a threat to national security but also a grave disservice to the millions of students who genuinely seek positive change through legitimate means.

"Furthermore, we urge security agencies to act decisively in apprehending any individuals or groups attempting to use the name of NANS to incite unrest or disrupt the peace of our nation. We must collectively ensure that the integrity of our democratic processes and the rule of law are upheld at all times."

Okuomo added that he's the "authentic" senate president of NANS, adding that the group remains one "indivisible and indisolable entity."