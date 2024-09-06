Liberia: EPA Grants China Union Reprieve After U.S.$20K Payment

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Liberia has granted China Union a temporary permit to resume operations for three months, providing the company with the opportunity to fully comply with the Environmental Protection and Management Law of Liberia (EMPL). This decision follows China Union's payment of US$20,000 as part of a US$120,000 fine imposed by the EPA. According to the EPA, the company has committed to adhering to the EMPL's requirements moving forward.

China Union's temporary closure was initially ordered by the EPA due to the company's persistent failure to meet environmental regulations. Despite multiple attempts to address the issue, including a field assessment at China Union's facility on June 18, 2023, the company did not respond to an EPA invitation for a technical and administrative conference scheduled for June 27, 2024. As a result, the EPA issued a "Notice of Fine" on June 28, 2024, to China Union and other mining operations in Gbarpolu County, citing violations of Liberia's Environmental Protection and Management Law. China Union was fined US$120,000, to be paid to the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA). However, the company continued to disregard compliance requirements despite repeated reminders from the EPA.

Under Section 95, subsections h and i of the EMPL, the EPA temporarily shut down China Union's operations, pointing to their failure to complete the mandatory Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) process and pay the required fine.

On September 2, 2024, China Union's management acknowledged their violation of the EMPL and committed to achieving full compliance. In a formal appeal to the EPA, the company requested a temporary permit of three to six months, during which it would work toward rectifying its status. China Union also sought a waiver of the fine, citing its lack of active operations over the past six months and emphasizing the value of Public-Private Partnership in resolving the matter.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In response to this appeal, the EPA agreed to reopen the China Union under specific conditions. First, the company was required to pay US$20,000 as part of the US$120,000 fine, which has already been paid, as confirmed by an attached receipt from the LRA. A three-month temporary permit was then issued to China Union, allowing the company to regularize its operations while complying with the EMPL. The receipt for the payment of the temporary permit fee is also included, signifying the company's ongoing commitment to compliance.

The EPA reiterated its commitment to maintaining a clean, healthy, and safe environment for current and future generations. The agency remains firm in enforcing Liberia's Environmental Protection and Management Law, ensuring that all projects requiring an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment permit meet the necessary legal standards.