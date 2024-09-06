Liberia: Senator Findley Calls for Comprehensive Pay Grade System in Public Corporations, Autonomous Agencies

Monrovia — The chairman of the Senate Committee on Revenue, Gbenzohngar Milton Findley, has called for the visitation of pay grades at various State-Owned Enterprises (SOES), especially those generating revenues for the Government of Liberia and its citizens.

The Grand Bassa County senator said the workings of the Board at various SOEs and autonomous agencies must be looked at critically to prevent the payment of huge salaries and benefits to heads of those institutions.

Senator Findley said a holistic approach must be taken to ensure that SOEs and public corporations generating millions of dollars paid the requisite dividends to Liberian government and its citizens instead of arbitrarily increasing their salaries.

"We need to look at the pay structures; we need to look at what the Boards are doing because each and every one of these public corporations or autonomous agencies operates with a Board and those Boards approve the salaries."

"These corporations that are making money need to pay their dividends to the government and people of Liberia who own these companies. If they have so much money that they can spend a few salaries on themselves, I think it's time now we call the Boards and deal with the Boards."

Senator Findley emphasized that the revision of the workings of various Boards at SOEs, public corporations and autonomous agencies is necessary to discourage them from allocating fabulous salaries and benefits unto themselves in the midst of harsh economic constraints and challenges confronting Liberia and its citizens.

The call made by Senator Findley comes in the wake of reports which went viral on the social media that Commissioners at the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) were earning US$15,000 on a monthly basis.

These reports have sparked mixed reactions amongst citizens in the country.

But Senator Findley pointed out that though he cannot independently verify the claims being made; those making the claim should provide substantive evidence and raise an alarm if it is factual.

"Let the Boards understand the challenges the country is faced with. I don't know for a fact whether heads of SOEs make US$15,000. I have read it and we need to verify the facts. These are things that have been said. I'm not in these entities and I would like to see documentation of that. If they are not receiving such an amount, there should be no need for alarm, but if they are, then there's a need for alarm."

He assured that the relevant committees of the Liberian Senate would hold public hearings to ascertain the facts surrounding reports on huge salaries and benefits allegedly being paid to heads of SOEs, including public corporations and autonomous agencies.

Senator Findley assured that the matter will also be elevated at the level of the leadership of the Liberian Senate.

He stressed that the combat against waste and corruption in government should not only be left with the executive branch alone, but the Legislature too has a role to play.

He noted that the National Legislature will hold accountable those implicated in audit reports released by the General Auditing Commission (GAC) and would also increase budgetary allocations to anti-graft institutions to be able to execute their assigned tasks and responsibilities in an effective and efficient manner.

"The funding is not sufficient; but this is what we have for now. We think that in a couple of months, we will see a big difference."

Speaking further, Senator Findley disclosed that many SOEs are being "very disrespectful to the people of Liberia." He observed that these public entities have generated millions of dollars, but continue to reserve those funds in their accounts, thereby refusing to pay their respective shares to the consolidated account of the Liberian government.

He pointed out that the Liberian Senate, through its Revenue Committee, has challenged these entities to act accordingly by depositing their respective dividends to the country and its citizens.