Liberia: EPA Reopens China Union After Issuing Temporary Permit

Monrovia — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Liberia has granted China Union a temporary permit, allowing the company to resume operations for three months. This decision gives China Union the opportunity to fully comply with the Environmental Protection and Management Law of Liberia (EMPL). The permit was issued following China Union's payment of US$20,000 as part-payment of a US$120,000 fine imposed by the EPA. The company has also committed to adhering to the EMPL requirements.

Background on the Temporary Closure:

The EPA had ordered the closure of China Union due to the company's failure to comply with environmental regulations. Despite multiple efforts, including a field assessment at the China Union facility on June 18, 2023, the company was unresponsive to EPA's invitation for a technical and administrative conference scheduled for June 27, 2024. The EPA subsequently issued a "Notice of Fine" on June 28, 2024, to China Union and other mining operations in Gbarpolu County for violations of Liberia's Environmental Protection and Management Law. China Union was fined US$120,000, payable to the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA). Despite further reminders from the EPA, the company failed to meet the compliance requirements.

Under Section 95, subsections h and i of the EMPL, China Union's operations were temporarily shut down due to noncompliance, including failure to complete the required Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) process and pay the imposed fine.

Steps Taken by China Union:

On September 2, 2024, China Union's management acknowledged their violation of the EMPL and committed to achieving full compliance. They officially appealed to the EPA for a temporary permit, seeking 3-6 months to rectify their status and achieve compliance. The company also requested a waiver of the fine, citing their lack of active operations over the past six months and emphasizing the importance of Public-Private Partnership.

Conditions for Reopening China Union

In response to China Union's appeal, the EPA has agreed to reopen the company under specific conditions.

It called on China Union to pay US$20,000 as part of the US$120,000 fine into the Liberia Revenue Authority's account. This payment has been made, as evidenced by the attached LRA receipt; a three-month temporary permit has been issued to China Union, allowing them to regularize their operations while complying with the EMPL. The receipt for the payment of the temporary permit fee is also attached.

That the temporary permit is granted based on the settlement of these payments and the company's commitment to compliance.

The EPA reaffirms its dedication to maintaining a clean, healthy, and safe environment for current and future generations. It remains resolute in enforcing Liberia's Environmental Protection and Management Law and ensuring that all projects requiring an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment permit adhere to the law.