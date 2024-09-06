Liberia: Pro Temp Karnga-Lawrence Constitutes Special Committee to Probe Budget Alteration Amid Claims of Top Lawmakers' Involvement

Capitol Hill, Monrovia — Allegations of budget alterations continue to plague members of the 55th Legislature as the special session gradually draws to a close.

With less than two weeks left in their special session, the return of the 55th Legislature has been overshadowed by claims of budget manipulation. Just days after the House's Specialized Committee confirmed changes to the budget--stating that the controversial recall originated in the Senate--Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence has established an ad hoc committee to investigate the issue and report back within a week.

The Ad Hoc Committee

The committee is chaired by Grand Cape Mount County Senator Dabah Varpilah and includes several other senators: Thomas Yaya Nimely of Grand Gedeh County, James Biney of Maryland County, Momo Cyrus of Lofa County, Augustine Chea of Sinoe County, and Numene T.H. Bartekwa of Grand Kru County.

The committee's terms of reference are to determine if the budget passed by the Senate and transmitted to the House of Representatives with all signatures intact matches the final budget signed by the Speaker and Vice President. They will also compare it to the printed version of the budget. Additionally, the committee is tasked with establishing whether alterations were made, identifying who made the changes, and determining the motive behind the actions.

Pro Tempore Karnga-Lawrence has mandated the investigation be conducted publicly, with a report due within a week for further action. Her decision to form the committee aligns with her commitment to transparency and accountability as the head of the Liberian Senate. This move is aimed at addressing public concerns regarding the alleged budget alterations and providing clarity on the issue.

Internal wrangling

FrontPage Africa (FPA) has learned that the decision to form the committee followed a heated, closed-door debate among senators on Thursday. Pro Tempore Karnga-Lawrence had convened the meeting to address the growing allegations of budget manipulation, which were sparked by the House of Representatives' ad hoc committee report. While many senators remained tight-lipped, FPA gathered that the meeting was marked by anger and back-and-forth accusations. To resolve the issue, the Pro Tempore opted to form the investigative committee.

House Committee's Ambiguous Report

On Tuesday, the House's Specialized Committee released its report, revealing that the Senate initiated the recall of the budget after Senate Secretary J. Nanborlor F. Singbeh, Sr. contacted the Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives for corrections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The committee confirmed that alterations were made to the recalled budget but did not hold any individuals accountable.

Following the report's release, there have been increasing calls from lawmakers and the public for the Senate to launch its own inquiry, with accusations directed at the Senate's Ways, Means, and Finance Committee and the Senate Secretary, who allegedly initiated the recall.

The House's report did not address whether its committee questioned the Senate's Ways, Means, and Finance Committee or Senate Secretary since its investigation was only limited to the Lower House. This has fueled widespread rumors on Capitol Hill, with lawmakers from both houses alleging that the Ways, Means, and Finance Committees were involved in altering the budget and forging the Speaker's signature.

Senator Moye's Response

Bong County Senator Prince Moye, Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways, Means, and Finance, denied the allegations regarding the Speaker's signature. He stated, "All financial bills begin and end with the House of Representatives. So, there is no way anyone can act without the Speaker's approval."

When asked whether he instructed the Senate Secretary to request the budget's recall from the Executive, Senator Moye invited FPA to his office to review documentary evidence. However, when FPA's editor visited, his office staff said he was occupied with legislative matters. Follow-up attempts via WhatsApp went unanswered by the time of publication.

Senate Secretary Singbeh did not also respond to FPA inquiry as his phone was off on Thursday. He did not respond to a letter sent via WhatsAPP up to time of publication.