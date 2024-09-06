Liberia: John Davis, Former LBDI President, Criticizes Court Sheriff, Police for Detention At Bloom Bank

Monrovia — John Davis, former president of the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI), has condemned the actions of the sheriff of Criminal Court C and officers of the Liberia National Police for detaining him, the manager of Bloom Bank, and its staff for over three hours on Thursday.

According to Mr. Davis, he had visited Bloom Bank to complete a transaction when the Court Sheriff, accompanied by police officers, entered the bank to enforce a court order. Davis explained that he quickly met with the bank's manager, and together they contacted the acting Central Bank Executive Governor Henry F. Saamoi to find a solution. However, the sheriff and police officers insisted on evicting the staff and customers from the bank. When they were unsuccessful, they left everyone inside and locked the bank. Davis revealed that the sheriff used a welding machine to seal the building.

"As I speak to you, I am being held as a prisoner in Bloom Bank against my will, simply because I came here as a customer to complete a transaction," Davis wrote while inside the bank.

He further stated: "My only crime is being a customer of a bank whose new owners are facing what can only be described as psychological and legal harassment--simply because they bought a bank involved in a lawsuit with a loan customer. When I arrived, I saw a battalion of sheriffs and police officers engaged in arguments with the bank's staff over a court writ."

Davis, who served as LBDI president for ten years and as president of the Bankers Association for nine years, said he attempted to use his experience to de-escalate the situation. While he was meeting with the bank's managing director and discussing the matter with the acting governor of the Central Bank on the phone, he was shocked to find the bank locked, with staff and customers still inside. "As I write this, I am still locked inside the bank," Davis said.

Davis expressed frustration, noting that all phone lines of those connected to the court decision were turned off after the court personnel left. He further criticized the officers for attempting to take pictures of the bank's vault, which angered several people inside.

He said: "Equally disgusting was the attempt by some of the officers to take pictures of the bank vault which infuriated some of the. The court officers brought welders, chains and have barricaded everyone in. Whatever the issue this was unnecessary, stupid and from my experience will have long lasting damaging consequences."

Davis described the incident as a flagrant violation of the rights of everyone involved. He warned the court against using the legal system to suffocate the banking sector, cautioning that such actions could have serious consequences for the economy.

Deep Trouble

Months after acquiring Global Bank, Bloom Bank Africa Limited continues to face serious legal challenges with the Liberian judiciary. The bank is entangled in a judgment of over US$3 million in favor of Kailondo Petroleum Incorporated, a company owned by businessman-turned-lawyer George Kailondo.

Kailondo had filed a criminal complaint against Global Bank, claiming over US$6 million had been diverted from an estate account opened for his company. He alleged that money intended as a refund for credit he provided to the bank had been illegally withdrawn from the account without his knowledge or consent, with the bank debiting his account as if he were still indebted to them.