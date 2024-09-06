Nigeria: Sudden Death - May & Baker Takes Hypertension Awareness to Lagos Streets

Urges Nigerians to maintain regular blood, sugar checkups

Ahead of this year's World Heart Day, one of the leading pharmaceutical giant, May & Baker Nigeria Plc, has taken hypertension awareness to the streets of Lagos with a view to promote early detection as well as prevent heart-related diseases.

The company emphasised the importance of regular health checkups, including blood pressure monitoring, as a preventive measure against hypertension.

The company which also conducted free blood pressure checks as part of activities to mark the company's 80th Anniversary, provided tips on lifestyle changes, such as healthy eating and regular exercise, to help individuals manage their blood pressure.

The Managing Director of May & Baker Nig. Plc., Pharm. Patrick Ajah who spoke to journalists at the end of a Walk tagged: "Walk-for-Life" explained that the exercise was part of May & Baker's ongoing efforts to improve healthcare accessibility and address critical health issues in the country.

"Hypertension is a silent killer, and early detection is crucial in preventing serious complications," said Patrick Ajah.

"If not detected at the early stages, the sufferer is at high risk, and that can lead to sudden death.

"It is more expensive to treat the ailment and cheaper to prevent it by maintaining a regular medical check, a healthy diet, regular exercise, checking cholesterol, avoiding too much carbohydrates and sugar.

"We can avoid heart diseases by eating less carbohydrates, but more of vegetables and drinking more water than other drinks.

"By offering free blood pressure checks, we hope to encourage people to take control of their health and seek medical attention when necessary."

He urged Nigerians to always check their blood pressure, be conscious of what they eat or drink to minimise the risk of heart-related diseases like hypertension.

Ajah who added that many of the staple food and beverages being consumed could lead to heart-related diseases, which said most of them could be controlled if detected at the early stage.

He identified lifestyle changes, particularly diet and exercise, as major ways to prevent complications of hypertension.

Studies have shown that when you take low salt intake, your hypertension is likely going to go down, adding that diet, lifestyle modifications and consideration for barriers to BP control including poor knowledge about the condition, must be part of all treatment regimens.

"To control hypertension, lifestyle modification is very important.

"There are people who always add salt to their meal. Salt intake should be greatly reduced.

"Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, fruits that contain potassium, because they help reduce high blood pressure.

"Fruits like banana and orange help in controlling and preventing high blood pressure too.

"Also, reduce alcohol and smoking; when you are able to do all these things, it will help in controlling not just high blood pressure but diabetes and cholesterol level."

Speaking on the cost of drugs, he affirmed that the prices of drugs and other goods would continue to rise unless the Federal Government does something to control the exchange rate (Forex) and increase the value of naira.

According to him, the increase in the cost of exchange rate is the primary cause of the high cost of drugs and other commodities in the country.

"Unless the Federal Government does something to control/reduce the exchange rate and increase the value of naira currency, the prices of drugs and other goods will continue to rise.

"Almost all the raw materials the company uses for production are being imported.

"And there is a limit to what companies can do, but we will continue to do our possible best to ensure that the prices of our products remain affordable," he said.

Further, Ajah, who highlighted some of the achievements of the company, pledged that they would not relent in its commitment and resilience to research, human, and capacity development.

He said the company would continue to focus on harnessing cutting-edge technologies and partnerships that will guide it to navigate the ever-changing landscape of healthcare