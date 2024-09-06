Nigeria's Global Passport Ranking to Improve, Says Minister

Nigeria has enrolled in the International Civil Aviation Organisation's (ICAO) Public Key Directory (PKD) and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI).

The Special Adviser to the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo on Media and Publicity, Mr Babatunde Alao, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The move, according to the minister, is aimed at enhancing the global ranking of the country's international passport, ease of passage, as well as beefing up internal security.

Tunji-Ojo, in Montreal, Canada, alongside the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nandap, participated in the Import Ceremony of the Country Signing Certificate Authority (CSCA) led by ICAO officials.

The minister said that the development was informed by the government's efforts to modernise border control systems.

He added that it was expected to reduce the waiting time at airports and other points of entry within and outside the country.

"Our government is particular about increasing efficiency and enhancing the overall travel experience for Nigerians and international visitors alike.

"With our effort on Border Governance and Management, Nigerians can be assured that the era of endless wait and manual verification at airports across the globe is over."

Tunji-Ojo said that President Bola Tinubu was constantly seeking means to enable growth and develop the country.

"The PKI/PKD is another measure to increase our global ranking and ease of doing business."

The minister added that the new development, among other reviewed policies of the government, was expected to have a positive impact on the economy, tourism, and national security.

"While we strongly believe this will impact the tourism ecosystem, it will also play a critical role in facilitating inter-agency collaboration, especially between the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and NIS."

Explaining the role of the system, Juan Salazar, Secretary-General of ICAO, noted that PKD would enable the sharing of authentic travel documents among member states across the world.

He stressed that national and international collaboration was vital as the infrastructure required multiple authorities to play their part in the process of verification and authentication of passport and travel document data.

On the readiness of NIS, Nandap stated that necessary infrastructure to drive the new technology was already in place as full implementation commences.

"The PKD/PKI will be a game changer for us, and we can't wait to see it transform the face of things.

"In partnership with IATA, we are currently training our staff so that they understand the full modules of the new technology of API/PNR."

"Managed by the International Civil ICAO, the PKD allows countries to check the authenticity of e-passports and other travel documents when travellers cross borders.

"PKI is a system that uses digital certificates and public-private key pairs to ensure secure communication, data integrity, and authentication of documents."

According to her, among other things, the development will ensure enhanced security in strict compliance with international standards and ease of verification.

NAN reports that the ICAO Public Key Directory (PKD) is a central repository for exchanging the information required to authenticate electronic Machine Readable Travel Documents (eMRTDs), such as ePassports, electronic ID cards, and visible digital seals. (NAN)