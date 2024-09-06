Southern Africa: SADC Posts Positives in Malaria Fight

Joseph Madzimure — SADC states are meeting in Harare to consolidate ways of eradicating malaria in the region by 2030 after registering a milestone in containing the disease over the years.

Health officials from the SADC region are attending the SADC Malaria Report validation meeting meant to critically review and validate the SADC Malaria Report and also address a range of technical issues pertinent to regional strategy for malaria control and elimination.

Officially opening the meeting in Harare yesterday, Minister of Health and Childcare Dr Douglas Mombeshora, who is also the chair of the SADC Health Ministers Committee, said there is a need to work towards a future where malaria is no longer a threat to the region.

"Malaria is a challenge that demands our unwavering commitment and collaboration, and an opportunity to make a lasting impact on the health and well-being of our communities. Let us seize this moment to reaffirm our commitment to malaria elimination and to renew our efforts with renewed vigour and determination," said Minister Mombeshora.

The urgency of the mission was underscored by the Windhoek Declaration, which was endorsed by SADC Heads of State and Government in August 2018.

"Malaria remains one of the most pressing public health challenges in our region, and our commitment to its eradication is a testament to the collective resolve of SADC member states.

"This (Windhoek) Declaration set forth an ambitious goal to achieve malaria elimination, defined as zero local malaria cases, throughout the SADC region by 2030."

Minister Mombeshora called for the SADC region to work towards a future where malaria is no longer a threat to people. It was essential to reflect on the progress made towards this goal. SADC has made significant strides in malaria control, thanks to the dedication of healthcare workers, the strategic frameworks developed, and the support of international partners.

"We have successfully implemented several key initiatives, including the SADC Malaria Strategic Plan 2022-2030, which outlines our vision and strategic priorities for malaria elimination.

"This plan is supported by the SADC malaria minimum standards and the SADC malaria cross-border collaboration framework.

"These documents provide a comprehensive blueprint for our efforts, ensuring that our strategies are both effective and aligned with regional and global best practices," said Minister Mombeshora.

He thanked organisations that continue to partner the health sector in the fight against malaria, and broader health bodies such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA), the Roll Back Malaria Partnership (RBM), and various international implementers and funders.

"These partnerships have provided not only financial support but also technical expertise, training, and advocacy. Their contributions have been instrumental in helping us develop and implement effective interventions, enhance our surveillance systems, and address cross-border malaria transmission challenges," he said.

The fight against malaria is complex and required a multifaceted approach. Issues such as drug resistance, insecticide resistance, and logistical constraints continued to pose significant hurdles. Furthermore, Minister Mombeshora said disparities in healthcare access and resources across different regions can impact the effectiveness of interventions.