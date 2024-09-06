Liberia: 'Liberia's Problem Is the Legislature'

Liberia-Representative Musa Hassan Bility is not convinced that the national legislature, including the Senate and House of Representatives, is doing enough to clamp down on the pestilence of corruption that has eaten the fabrics of the nation, and even still undermining every potential for progress.

He reminded his colleagues that their days of reckoning are ahead of them when they fail to do the right things required of them as the people's representatives to address the plague of corruption hovering over every sector of government, mainly the national legislature.

Rep. Bility said he is seriously disappointed over the less-aggressive and somehow apathetic approach and manner legislators are conducting themselves when it comes to the fight against corruption in government, most especially at the legislature.

Lots of Liberians recently criticized the Legislature for not playing a critical role in the eradication of corruption in Government, considering the endless corruption hullaballoo that engulfs the first branch of government, the most recent being the yet-to-verify alteration of the national budget, which carries grave consequences.

Rep. Bility who represents Nimba County District # 7 has since launched "audit the House of Representatives" campaign for the sake of accountability and credibility of the important structure of government functionary.

The lawmaker took to his social media platform Wednesday expressing disappointment that "Every time I see a member of the legislature talking about corruption or high wages in the other branches of government, I cringe".

Bility who chairs the House's Committee on National Security said lawmakers are active players in corrupting the country, emphasizing "You actively participate in the looting and pillaging of the country, refusing to hold yourselves accountable".

Rep. Bility said it is disheartening that legislators are not willing to be accountable, but they have the nerves to hold others accountable.

He described their actions as shameless and disgraceful, and further admonished his colleagues for the replication of their unwillingness to an audit of the legislature, saying their days of reckoning are right ahead of them.

According to the Nimba Lawmaker, who is the National Chairman of Liberty Party, Liberia's problem is the national Legislature.

He said unless the legislators can change how the legislature is conducted, Liberia will go nowhere, while describing the legislature as a crime scene.