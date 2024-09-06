Liberia: Bad Road Conditions in Rural Liberia

Liberians, mainly rural dwellers, are still stuck with the perennial issue of bad roads, which most often hampered the movements of goods and services during the rainy season.

Despite the government's overly pronounced interventions on several road corridors as part of President Joseph Boakai's 100 Days Deliverables of 'no vehicle will be stuck in the mud,' much progress has been since, leaving citizens still decrying bad road conditions in the rural parts, especially in the southern region.

Over $22 million dollars is spent to upgrade rural roads to make them accessible and pliable during the rains, but the same problem they accused past administrations for, is hunting them.

However, with the intensity of the rain, the roads in rural Liberia are becoming inaccessible daily, according to some road users.

A local talkshow Wednesday, concerned Liberians urged President Boakai to ensure that roads he claimed should have been constructed by former President George Weah to ease movements, should be given priority.

As candidate, now President Boakai during a pre-election interview, said former president Weah's government was insensitive to the plights of the Liberian people, making specific reference to the road conditions in rural parts of the country.

Because of the government's insensibility to prepare for the rainy season during the dry by rehabilitating the roads, citizens had to go through constraints of serious economic conditions.

Given that the roads are deplorable under his watch, callers urged the President to direct his Minister of Public Works to ensure that such constraints faced by the road users are addressed as quickly and as possible.

According to them, it includes the provision of accountability of the $22 million dollars.