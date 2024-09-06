Liberia: AML Contributes to Liberia's Local Talent

ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) is making significant strides in developing local talent and contributing to Liberia's socio-economic growth through its world-class vocational facility, the ArcelorMittal Liberia Training Academy in Yekepa, Nimba County.

Winston Daryoue, Communications Manager of ArcelorMittal Liberia, shared these sentiments during an appearance on the Super Morning Show on state radio ELBC on Thursday, September 5, 2024, where he emphasized the company's focus on training, skill development, and community investment.

The ArcelorMittal Liberia Training Academy recently launched the application process for the next batch of students to be enrolled at the Academy. The recruitment process is targeting youthful Liberian high school graduates between the ages of eighteen to twenty-six.

In his remarks, Daryoue underscored the vital role that the ArcelorMittal Liberia Training Academy plays in equipping Liberians with the technical skills required to excel in the country's burgeoning mining sector. He noted that a majority of AML's workforce consists of Liberians and that the company remains committed to enhancing their capabilities.

"ArcelorMittal Liberia recognizes the need for a highly skilled and talented workforce to get the job done. Where those skills do not exist, we invest in their development," Daryoue noted

He said this is why the company has operationalized robust human capacity development programs to ensure that Liberians are empowered "to contribute and work in a world-class iron ore industry like ours."

Daryoue further explained that AML's overarching strategy is rooted in investing not only in its workforce but also in the communities where it operates.

"Our strategy focuses on investing in people--our staff, our communities--and that's how we believe, as a business, we can achieve our objectives," he added.

Background of the Training Academy:

Established in 2018, the ArcelorMittal Liberia Training Academy was created to address the critical skills gap in Liberia's mining and industrial sectors.

Located in Yekepa, the academy provides technical and vocational education and training (TVET) to young Liberians, focusing on high-demand skills such as mechanical engineering, welding, electrical engineering, instrumentation, and heavy machinery operations.

The academy was built with an initial investment of $7 million, to demonstrate ArcelorMittal's long-term commitment to developing Liberia's human capital. The facility aims to provide top-notch training to individuals who can contribute not only to the company's operations but also to the broader development of Liberia's industrial sector.

Daryoue highlighted that the academy offers a three-year diploma program, during which students receive both theoretical and practical training. The curriculum is designed to meet international standards, with all graduates sitting for international certification exams, making them eligible to work in industries worldwide. This ensures that graduates are not only prepared to work in Liberia but are also competitive on the global stage.

"Considering the need for specialized skills in the mining sector where we operate, the company made a substantial investment to get the school operational," Daryoue explained. "In 2018, the first batch of students was enrolled, and since then, we have graduated about 100 students--all of whom have been absorbed into the company's workforce. "

Describing the facility as "world-class," the AML Communications Manager emphasized the high standards of education and training offered at the academy.

"I can tell you for sure, once you graduate after three years of being at the AML Training Academy, you can work in any part of the world because the certificates offered to our graduates are internationally recognized. The exams they take are international exams"

"You can leave from here and go to Europe and say, 'I am a welder,' and you will be paid like other professionals in that field are paid in Europe. That certificate is respected and honored wherever you go."

The ArcelorMittal Liberia Training Academy he said also plays a pivotal role in community engagement, as it provides scholarships to promising students from nearby communities, further embedding AML's role as a partner in Liberia's development.

Expanding Opportunities through Phase 2

Daryoue also provided updates on ArcelorMittal's ongoing Phase II expansion project, which is expected to meaningfully boost iron ore production in Liberia and create thousands of new jobs.

Said Daryoue: "At the moment, AML is operating at 5 million tons per annum, but we are going to be expanding up to 15 million tons very soon, and eventually to 30 million tons," he revealed. "Our plans for the future are big, and we believe that Liberians will benefit a lot."

The Phase II expansion, according to him, will have a positive ripple effect across Liberia, particularly through direct and indirect job creation. "We continue to increase our investment in Liberia," he said. "The expansion will not only increase our production capacity but also provide greater opportunities for the local workforce and boost the country's economy."

Commitment to Communities and Future Growth

In addition to training and job creation, the AML spokesman said the steel giant continues to demonstrate its pledge to community development and, that the company has been instrumental in providing social development funding to Grand Bassa, Bong, and Nimba counties, while also fully funding infrastructure projects like the Ganta-Yekepa Road, which Daryoue described as a "gift to the people of Liberia" that does not come from the company's Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) commitments.

As ArcelorMittal Liberia moves forward with its ambitious Phase II expansion plans, its communications manager emphasized during the hour-long state radio discussion that the company remains steadfast in its goal of building a brighter future for the people of Liberia.

Through its continued investment in vocational training, job creation, and infrastructure, AML according to him is laying the foundation for long-term growth and success in the region.

"We are proud of the impact we've made so far," Daryoue concluded, "and we're excited about the future we're building together with the government and people of Liberia."