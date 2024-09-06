Nigeria: Protest Rocks Imo APC Over Allege Imposition of Chairmanship Candidate

Protest is currently rocking the All Progressives Congress, APC, Imo state, over alleged imposition of chairmanship candidates ahead of the September 21, 2024 council elections in Imo.

It was gathered on Friday one of such areas affected was the Oguta Council Area of the state.

Stakeholders of the party under Oguta Unity Forum, through their spokesperson, Chief Kenneth Obi, said zoning arrangement was under threat in Oguta, while alleging that the name of one Ifeanyi Nnani, as chairmanship candidate was against the zoning arrangement between the North and South of Oguta.

He argued that one "Hon. Ifeanyi Nnani, who hails from Oguta North, currently holds the same region's position in the political equation, with the present House of Assembly member also from the North. However, this has sparked dissatisfaction among party members and residents in Oguta, particularly those from Oguta South, who feel marginalized by the move.

"We are calling on the leadership of the APC in Imo State never to jettison the age-long zoning arrangement in Oguta in the interest of peace and fair play in the LGA."

Obi said such move was against the stand of the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, who had earlier assured party stakeholders of the importance of upholding zoning principles and promoting equity in the selection of candidates for the local government elections. Historically, the zoning arrangement ensures that when one section of the LGA produces the House of Assembly representative, the chairmanship position is given to the opposite section. This system has been regarded as a crucial element in sustaining peace and harmony in the LGA.

"The current discontent centers around the belief that the Agwa people of Oguta South, who have long been contributors to the economic well-being of the state, deserve the position of LGA chairman. Agwa alone hosts two major oil companies and is one of the leading petroleum-producing areas in Nigeria, significantly bolstering the state's economy. Denying them this political opportunity, stakeholders argue, would be unjust and could lead to unrest."

However, the leaders of the party were of view "as the election date draws closer, all eyes are on Governor Uzodimma and the leadership of the APC in Imo State to resolve the issue in a manner that promotes fairness, equity, and peace in Oguta LGA. The governor's ability to mediate this sensitive situation will be crucial in ensuring a peaceful and acceptable outcome for all parties involved."