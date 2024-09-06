Nigeria: Nans Knocks Activist Over 'Nans Is Dead' Comment

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has decried the comment by a rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, claiming that the body, NANS, is dead.

The group, in a statement, signed by the NANS Senate President, Comrade Akinteye Afeez, said such comments by the lawyer on social media platforms were uncalled for.

NANS condemned the activist over his write ups where he accused NANS of not participating in fuel hike protest.

"NANS as an association is pretty much alive and we will continue to fight for the interests of the Nigerian students and other citizens of Nigeria.

"We strongly condemn the recent comments made by Deji Adeyanju, who has taken it upon himself to belittle our organization in his baseless writeups. We remind Adeyanju that NANS is not as corrupt as the very profession he represents--lawyers, who are known to help corrupt politicians escape judgment and deliver irregular verdicts. It is ironic for someone from such a profession to criticize NANS when the legal system he thrives in has often failed the Nigerian people.

"Adeyanju, like many in his profession, has been part of a system that provides conflicting judgments to save politicians from corruption trials, ensuring that justice is never truly served. It is hypocritical for someone whose career is built within such a framework to point fingers at NANS. We suggest that Adeyanju redirect his energy toward cleaning up the mess within his profession, where the progression of cases often hinges on manipulation, favour, and irregular rulings.

"Instead of poking his nose into the affairs of NANS, we suggest that he focus on getting justice for those who were arrested during the End Bad Governance protests. He should concentrate on what matters rather than chasing cloud and attempting to drag NANS into his agenda.

"For someone who claims NANS is "dead," it is curious that Adeyanju and others still expect us to join the very struggles they claim to fight. We have never been afraid of standing up for what is right, and we only engage in struggles we understand fully and approach with knowledge of the rudiments involved.

"We will not be distracted by those who have made a career out of using falsehoods to rise to prominence. NANS is alive and will continue to fight for the interests of Nigerian students and the Nigerian people, free from the corruption that has infected Adeyanju's profession", the group said.