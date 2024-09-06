Kenya/Zimbabwe: Harambee Stars Held to Barren Draw By Zim in Afcon 2025 Qualifier Opener

Nairobi — National football team Harambee Stars was held to a 0-0 draw by Zimbabwe, in the opening Group J match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, played at the Nambole Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, Friday evening.

Stars didn't have many open scoring chances, except an Eric Ouma opportunity eight minutes to time which was saved by the Zimbabwean keeper.

The visitors had quite a number of chances with keeper Bryne Omondi kept on his toes most of the game.

Stars had to make a change early on when defender Alphonce Omija limped out injured after a collision with keeper Bryne Omondi.

Despite enjoying a huge chunk of possession in the game, Stars struggled to find the right pass in the final third, and the absence of striker and regular skipper Michael Olunga was telling.

Zimbabwe had a close chance to score in the 41st minute when Prince Dube was sent through on goal by Khama Billiat, but the Azam FC man's shot sailed straight to keeper Omondi.

In the second half, the same pair linked up again, this time Dube's shot curling inches over the bar.

Stars coach Firat tried to rejig his forward line, bringing in John Avire for Eric Johannah who had started as a false nine. But still, there wasn't much to talk about in the opposition box.

On the other end, Zimbabwe threatened again. Billiat, who was enjoying himself on national team return, sent skipper Marshall Munetsi through, but the latter shot wide.

With eight minutes left, a window of opportunity opened up for Kenya when Austin Odhiambo sent left back Ouma through with a peach of a pass, but the latter's low effort was saved by the keeper.

Stars will now look to improve offensively ahead of match day two next Tuesday, when they take on Namibia in South Africa.