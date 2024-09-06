Tunisia/Gambia: Gambia to Host Tunisia in Must Win Afcon Qualifier Tie Sunday

The Gambia will on Sunday 8th September 2024 host Tunisia in a must win match of the 2025 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Stade El Abdi Jadida in Morocco at 4pm.

The Scorpions drew 1-1 with Comoros Islands in their opening qualifier match played at the El Abdi Jadida on Wednesday to share the spoils in the continent's biennial biggest football showpiece qualifiers.

Captain Omar Colley and goalkeeper Ebrima Jarju are both ready for The Gambia and Tunisia qualifier match after missing the Comoros Islands clash.

The duo missed the Comoros Islands match due to their late arrival at the camp.

Omar Colley and Ebrima Jarju will bolster The Gambia squad in their quest to beat Tunisia to snatch their first triumph in the continent's biennial biggest football showpiece qualifiers following their 1-1 draw against Comoros Islands in their opening qualifier match.

The Gambia must defeat Tunisia in their second qualifier match to increase their chances of qualifying for their third Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations after qualifying for the continent's biennial biggest football fiesta back to back in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

It could recalled that The Gambia defeated Tunisia 1-0 in the group phase of the 2021 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations, thanks to wing wizard Ablie Jallow's second half stunner.

