Nigeria: Naps Appeals to JAMB to Address NYSC Irregularities

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has appealed to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to help address irregularities stopping polytechnic students from participating in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Mr Ridwan Opeyemi, President of the association, led a team to JAMB Headquarters in Bwari, Abuja, and made the appeal on Friday.

Opeyemi expressed concern about graduates of Higher National Diploma (HND) being stopped from NYSC mobilisation.

He explained that many students who graduated with HND certificates from various polytechnics and claimed to have regularised with JAMB were yet to be mobilised for the scheme.

Opeyemi said, "The Registrar took his time to discuss with us, and we now know where the problem lies, which is mostly from our various institutions.

Opeyemi expressed dissatisfaction with the process and sought JAMB's help in addressing the matter.

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, noted that the board was not responsible for admitting HND students into institutions and therefore had no data to facilitate their entry into the NYSC scheme.

"Our role stops at admissions for National Diploma (ND); we have no record of HND students," he said.

He advised the team to study the admissions guidelines and consult the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for a solution.