Nigeria: We Didn't Stop Under 18-Year-Old Students From Writing Wassce, Neco - Minister

The Federal Ministry of Education has clarified that the ministry has not stopped students who are not up to 18 years old from writing the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) exams.

The Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, clarified Abuja on Friday while fielding questions from journalists at an event to mark the 2024 International Literacy Day (ILD).

Sununu said that the public misconception and misinterpretation of what was said by the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, was highly disappointing.

He said that the minister was actually speaking on the 18 years of entry age into the tertiary institutions as was practiced in the 6:3:3:4 system of education.

"We have agreed that we are going to consider it as a work-in-progress. The National Assembly is working and we are also working.

"It was shocking to say that a university in this country gave admission to children at ages 10, 11 and 12 years. This is totally wrong.

"We are not saying that there are no exceptions, we know we can have talented students that have the IQ of an adult even at age 6 and 7, but these are very few.

"There must be a rule, and the ministry is looking at developing a guideline on how to identify a talented child, so that parents don't say we are blocking their children's chances.

"Nobody said no child will write WAEC, NECO or any other examination unless at age 18. This is a misconception and misrepresentation of what we have said," he said.

Speaking on the International Literacy Day, Sununu underscored the critical role of literacy in fostering mutual understanding, peace and socio-economic development.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment to addressing literacy challenges through the Education for Renewed Hope roadmap (2024-2027).

He highlighted youth and adult literacy as key components, while emphasising the importance of using learners' mother tongues as a medium of instruction.

"We must focus on the role of a learner's first language in becoming literate, which will foster mutual understanding and peace," he added.

He also emphasised the need for well-trained educators who should be equipped to teach in local languages, as well as the development of follow-up reading materials in these languages.

On his part, the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-formal Education (NMEC), Prof. Simon Akpama, reaffirmed the Commission's dedication to integrating multilingual education into schools' literacy programmes.

"In an increasingly interconnected world, multilingual education is not just a necessity, it is a tool for fostering peace and cultural respect," he said.

Meanwhile, UNESCO's Country Representative, Mr Diallo Abdourahamane, re-echoed that literacy remained a fundamental human right, hence the need to create a just, peaceful and sustainable society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ILD which is celebrated annually on Sept. 8, is aimed at highlighting the importance of literacy to individuals, communities and societies.

The theme for this year's celebration is "Promoting Multilingual Education: Literacy for Mutual Understanding and Peace."