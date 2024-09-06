Nigeria: Osimhen Secures N10.6bn Annual Salary With Galatasaray

5 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

Victor Osimhen is set to earn a net salary of €6 million (N10.6bn) during his season-long loan at Galatasaray from Napoli.

The Turkish Super League club confirmed the deal on Wednesday through an official statement, highlighting the acquisition of the reigning African Footballer of the Year.

This arrangement will see the Super Eagles striker pocket approximately €115,000 (204m) per week after tax during his year in Turkey.

"An agreement has been reached with professional footballer Victor James Osimhen and his club SSCN Napoli SPA for the temporary transfer of the player free of charge.

"The football player will be paid a net seasonal salary of 6,000,000 euros for the 2024-2025 season. It is respectfully announced to the public," a statement from Galatasaray read.

Negotiations between Napoli and Chelsea broke down late in the transfer window after the Saudi deal fell through, leaving Osimhen in a difficult position.

The player will be in Turkey until 2025 and will wear jersey number 45. The deal also leaves Napoli with an option to extend the player's contract until 2027.

He was a target for a number of clubs in the recent transfer window, according to media reports, with Saudi side Al-Ahli and Premier League club Chelsea linked with a move for the Nigerian.

The striker was not included in Napoli's official 23-man Serie A squad for the current campaign, with the club signing Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku seemingly as a replacement.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.