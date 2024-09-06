Nigeria: Paris 2024 - Nworgu Wins Silver, Secures Nigeria's Second Powerlifting Medal

Upset as Ogunkunle books semi-final spot in para-table tennis

Team Nigeria's para powerlifter Esther Nworgu won silver in para powerlifting, lifting up to 41kg with a lift of 118kg.

She claimed Nigeria's second medal by winning silver in the Women's 41kg category. This follows Mariam Eniola Bolaji's bronze medal in badminton on Monday. She defeated Kozyna Oksana of Ukraine 21-9, 21-9, and secured a bronze medal for Nigeria in the Women's Singles SL3 category.

She broke the Paralympics record twice and was narrowly beaten by China's Zhe Cui, who lifted 119kg to set a new Paralympic Games record and take the gold. Nworgu lifted an impressive 118kg to secure the silver medal.

Zhe Cui, who had previously won silver three times at the Paralympic Games, finally turned her streak into gold in Paris. Despite an attempt to break the world record with a 124kg lift, she emerged as the champion with her 119kg lift.

Nworgu's journey to the silver medal began with a 106kg lift, placing her second behind Cui, who started with 108kg. In her second lift, Nworgu lifted 112kg, while Cui extended her lead with a 113kg lift.

In the final round, Nworgu achieved her best lift of 118kg, securing her second-place finish. Brazil's Lara de Lima lifted 109kg to take the bronze.

In the same vein, Team Nigeria's Isau Ogunkunle has maintained his impressive run in the ongoing 2024 Paralympic Games, securing a spot in the semifinals of men's Singles Class 4 Para-Table Tennis.

Causing a major upset, Ogunkunle defeated the home favourite, Maxime Thomas, a triple Paralympic bronze medalist, by a score of 3-1.

Having previously reached the quarterfinals in Tokyo 2021, this is the first time he has advanced to the semifinals.

Ogunkunle had beaten the World number three, Abdullah Ozturk of Turkey. He came from a set down to win his round of 16 match against Ozturk.

He defeated his opponent by 3-1 (11-6, 6-11,7-11, 10-12), securing a remarkable victory over the World number 3 ranked player.

Similarly, the Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, has hailed Nworgu's performance as heart-warming, historic and inspiring.

Enoh in a statement said her efforts have uplifted the nation's spirits after recent Olympic disappointments.

"Thank you Ogechi Nworgu for lifting the Nigerian spirit from the agony of our recent disappointment. The nation is grateful to you for your patriotism, hard work and for showcasing the resilient Nigerian spirit," he said.