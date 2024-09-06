Nigeria: Sunshine Stars Captain Abe Sunday Retires From Professional Football

Sunshine Stars' captain, Abe Sunday, has announced his retirement from active football.

He made the announcement yesterday at a news conference in Akure, explaining that after thoughtful consideration, he decided to retire following nearly two decades of playing professionally.

Sunday served as the skipper of Sunshine Stars until the 2023/2024 season in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). He also had a loan spell with Teuta Durres FC of Albania during the 2017/2018 season.

"I am announcing my immediate retirement from professional football after about two decades of active service as a player. I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity to have played the most part of my career as captain of my boyhood club, Sunshine Stars FC of Akure.

"I won't also forget the stint with Teuta Durres FC of Albania," he said.

Sunday also said that it was an honour to have represented Nigeria, playing the U-17 AFCON and World Cup qualifiers as well as the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt before graduating to the national U-23 team and the home-based Super Eagles in 2010.

"I want to thank my clubs; Sunshine Stars FC and Teuta FC in Albania as well as my coaches, teammates, fans and even the gentlemen of the press who supported me throughout my active days.

"Special thanks to my family members and my closest friends, they have been a part of my journey from day one and have given me so much love and support through the good and bad times. No matter the circumstances, football is still part of me.

"In the last years of my active days, I have been preparing for bigger roles in the backroom as well as the boardroom and I will be ever ready to give everything off the field. Hope to see you all again on the next journey," he added.