Nigeria: Osimhen Unveiled At Galatasaray, to Wear Jersey Number 45

*Turkish League giants confirm Osimhen to earn €6million for loan spell

Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen, accompanied by his agent Roberto Calenda, on Wednesday completed his sensational loan transfer to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Soccernigeria.co.ng reports Osimhen's agent, Calenda, who was reported to have had a soured relationship with this striker following unfulfilled transfer moves this summer window, was seen side-by-side with the Nigerian as he signed the dotted lines to make the loan transfer from SSC Napoli official.

This deal was facilitated by the agent George Gardi.

It was also learnt that Osimhen's childhood idol, Didier Drogba, played a big role in pushing the Super Eagles star to the Gala.

Drogba, who played for Gala, told Osimhen on the phone:" If you received an offer from Galatasaray, don't think twice, go straight away."

This was reported by the Italian medium Gazzetta dello Sport.

In the meantime, a top Turkish journalist, Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, has reported that no breakup clause in Osimhen's contract with Galatasaray allows him to quit the club in the January window.

The official announcement by Galatasaray has since clarified this issue.

In a statement via their official X social media handle, Galatasaray SK of Turkey announced that they have completed a loan move for Osimhen from SSC Napoli.

A straight loan, with no buy option/obligation, means that the Nigerian cannot leave the club in January, and has to see out the whole season in Turkey.

A reduced release clause of 75 million Euros has now been agreed upon by the two parties (Osimhen and Napoli), which makes it easier for clubs interested in his signature in the summer of 2025.

"An agreement has been reached with professional football player Victor James Osimhen and his club SSCN Napoli SPA regarding the free temporary transfer of the player. The football player will be paid a net seasonal wage of 6,000,000 Euros for the 2024-2025 season. It is announced to the public with respect," Galatasaray confirmed in a post on social media yesterday.