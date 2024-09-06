Nigeria: 2024 Paralympic Games - Sports Minister Describes Nworgu's Para-Powerlifting Silver As Inspiring, Heartwarming

Nigeria's Sports Minister, Senator John Owan Enoh, has described the silver medal won by Esther Ogechi Nworgu in the women's 41Kg powerlifting event of the ongoing Paris 2024 Paralympic Games as outstanding performance, heartwarming and Inspiring.

Nworgu who set two new world records on the way to winning the precious silver medal was defeated by China's Zhe Cui who set a new PR record of 119kg as against the 118kg lifted by the Nigerian.

"It is with immense pride that I, on behalf of our dear President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR and sports-loving Nigerians, congratulate Ogechi Nworgu for her silver-winning heroics at the Paralympic Games.

"This well-deserved victory, coming at a time when our country is still reeling under the disappointment of the Olympic Games is not only heartwarming but uplifting. Thank you, Ogechi Nworgu, for lifting the Nigerian spirit from the agony of our recent disappointment. The nation is grateful to you for your patriotism, work and for showcasing the resilient Nigerian spirit."

The minister said the performance of Nworgu along with the bronze medal won by Mariam Eniola Bolaji in the Para Badminton event earlier remain a source of pride and inspiration.

"Your outstanding performance and the performance of Mariam Eniola Bolaji who had earlier clinched our country's first medal and creating history in the process, for herself, our country and the African continent, being the first African player, male or female to win a badminton medal at either the Olympic and Paralympic Games; remain a source of pride and inspiration," observed the sports minister.

Senator Enoh therefore believes these two performances "will inspire our other athletes yet to compete in their various sports to strive for gold and by so doing, secure a prominent place for themselves in the annals of Nigeria's sports immortals. The government and people of Nigeria are solidly behind all of you as you go for Paralympic laurels," concludes the sports minister.