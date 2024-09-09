Nigeria: Community Urge for an Ambulance, 24-Hour Service and More Staff At Shuwaki PHC

blog

Naziru Dalhatu Jar-Kuka, a resident of Shuwaki in Ghari Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano, commended the efforts of the staff at Shuwaki Primary Health Centre (PHC) after his wife successfully delivered their baby at the facility. However, he highlighted the urgent need for an ambulance or medical van to transport patients during emergencies.

"We do not have a vehicle to transport patients. Since this PHC does not perform blood transfusions or handle emergency cases, we need an ambulance to transport patients to referral centres," Naziru emphasised the need to equip PHCs with functional labs and trained personnel for blood transfusions, especially for women experiencing childbirth-related blood loss.

Currently, patients in need of blood transfusion are often referred to other facilities during complications, which can lead to further delays, posing significant risks, especially during emergencies.

Suwaiba, another concerned resident, highlighted the pressing need for round-the-clock services at the Shuwaki PHC. She shared an experience where her nephew required urgent medical care at night, but there was no staff available to attend to them at the facility. This forced them to seek assistance from a nearby chemist, who could not provide sufficient treatment. As a result, they had to wait until morning to return to the PHC, further delaying essential care.

Level 2 facility

The Shuwaki PHC is a level 2 facility and a recipient of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF). Despite the requirement for a minimum of 20 personnel to operate 24/7, the centre is severely understaffed with only 8 individuals, comprising 2 contract workers and 6 volunteers. This critical shortage hinders the facility's ability to provide adequate healthcare services to over 15,000 people from communities including Shuwaki, Unguwar Jar Kuka, Unguwa Gartai, Unguwar Gayawa, Sabon Gari, Hugungumai, Ilawa, Dayawa, and others, who rely on the centre for their basic health needs.

Muhammad Kabiru Adamu, the Officer-in-Charge, highlighted the various services offered at the facility, including outpatient care, antenatal care for up to 300 women each month, immunisation for up to 40 children per session, family planning, and wound dressing, among others. However, he urged the government and stakeholders to take action to address the staffing shortage that currently prevents the facility from operating around the clock and providing 24-hour services to the community. The facility currently operates only from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. "We operate seven days a week because this is our community, and we are committed to serving it," Adamu stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While the healthcare workers at Shuwaki PHC are making efforts, it is important to address the staffing gap. This is necessary to ensure the centre offers efficient and quality healthcare services. It also aligns with the second focal agenda of the Nigeria Health Sector strategic plan, aiming to meet the growing health needs of communities in need.

Adamu also highlighted the need to provide potable water in the facility, as the existing borehole is non-functional.

The people of Shuwaki community are urging the government and stakeholders to:

Ensure access to potable water and provide an ambulance or medical van for emergency services to referral health centres.

Recruit more trained healthcare providers to meet the personnel target of a level 2 PHC and to serve the growing health needs of the communities.