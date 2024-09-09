Rwanda/Nigeria: What Can Rwanda Do to Beat the Super Eagles?

Rwanda will host Nigeria at Amahoro Stadium on Tuesday, September 10, in Match day two of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Nigeria top Group D after their 3-0 victory over Benin in Uyo on Saturday while Rwanda sit second after holding Libya to a 1-1 draw in Tripoli on September 4.

The game promises to be keenly contested and Times Sport takes a look at five things which Amavubi can do to beat the star-studded Super Eagles in Kigali.

Destroy Nigeria's aging backline

Nigeria's caretaker coach Augustine Eguavoen opted a three-man backline against Benin with Skipper Williams Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey. The trio has a combined age of 85. Skipper Troost-Ekong is 31, Ajayi is 30 and Bassey is 24.

Aside the latter who is fast, Troost-Ekong and Ajayi are slow and it was clearly seen from the game with Benin that, though they are aggressive, they lacked the needed pace.

This is an area where the likes of Gilbert Mugisha can explore to great effects. He can latch onto long balls as he normally does and run at the two players with pace and give them a hard time. He can either score with his pace or get Amavubi a penalty.

Cut Ola Aina's crosses from the right

The former Chelsea winger is one of the unsung heroes in the Super Eagles from the left flank. He is capable of playing as a right wingback or a normal full back in a back four.

Aina's main attributes are his ability to get into key areas and deliver crosses to the opposing side's box. Gilbert Mugisha, who operates on the left wing for Amavubi must put pressure on Aina so that he doesn't get the chance to overlap and cause havoc.

Man-mark Ademola Lookman

The Atalanta forward was unplayable against Benin netting two superb goals as Nigeria cruised to an emphatic 3-0 win.

Lookman is a versatile forward who can operate from both flanks and also as a number 10. Wherever he will play against Amavubi, Fitina Omborenga, Claude Niyomugabo or even also Bonheur Mugisha must man-mark him to keep him out of the game.

Leave no space for Osimhen

Amavubi's defence, especially Ange Mutsinzi, has an arduous task to mark the newly signed Galatasaray forward who is expected to start in Kigali.

He came from the bench to net the second goal against Benin in the 78th minute on Saturday. Osimhen is an 18-yard box striker who hardly misses chances in that area.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Whether in the air or on the ground, Mutsinzi must keep an eye on the prolific attacker throughout the game.

Amavubi must have self-confidence

Under Spittler, Amavubi have been superb as, in 7 games in all competitions, they have won 3 matches drawn 3 and lost once. They have also scored 6 goals and conceded only twice.

Rwanda defeated the likes of South Africa and Lesotho which Nigeria struggled against during the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Though football defies logic, this should be a big morale booster ahead of Nigeria clash.

With Amahoro Stadium set to be filled to capacity, Rwanda hopes to get the needed home support and can go all out for a famous victory against one of Africa's football giants.