Nigeria: FG Seeks Collaboration to Stop Climate Change

The National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW) has restated its commitment towards collaborating with the University of Maiduguri Consultancy Services to enhance the quality of work in ending climate change across the country.

In a statement, the director-general of the agency, Saleh Abubakar, noted that the collaboration was for various tree-planting projects.

"We are partnering with the university consultancy services to improve our work and have more collaborations. We have had a meeting with them now and we will improve our work, we have built bridges," he added.

He said the agency found out that efforts done in the past yielded no negative results, a reason the country is yet to proffer solutions to effects of climate change.

"We are going back to the drawing board with the advice we received from the university consultants to do things differently," he stated.

He said the meeting, attended by 11 frontline states, underscored the significance of the partnership in addressing environmental challenges in the region.

Prof. Adamu Umaru from the University of Maiduguri described the engagement as "fruitful" and noted that vital issues would be achieved.

He added that the partnership between the NAGGW and University Consultancy Services is expected to boost environmental efforts in the region, particularly in the areas of tree plantation and sustainable land management.

According to him, the consultants are facing challenges in so many areas of their work but expressed optimism that the new director-general will address the hitches for the overall success of the agency.