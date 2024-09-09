Nigeria: Allegation of Mass Resignation Baseless - Army

The Nigerian Army has described "baseless" reports of alleged mass resignation of soldiers due to corruption and low morale.

A statement by the Nigerian Army Spokesman, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the report is a deliberate attempt to sow the seeds of disaffection and anger, as well as denigrate the patriotic service of personnel and reputation of the Nigerian Army.

Like most militaries worldwide, he stated that service in the Nigerian Army" is voluntary and not conscription," allowing individuals to disengage at will.

He said, "Personnel are at liberty to disengage from time to time by laying down procedures as contained in the Harmonized Terms and Conditions of Service (Officers/Soldiers) alike.

He said, "Discharge from the Nigerian Army is routine and in line with procedures".

Adding, "Only in an unorganised army would the discharge of personnel be handled haphazardly; hence, the compilation and release of names routinely, as must have been observed in the case of the Nigerian Army over the years. This process allows personnel who are about to either mandatory or voluntarily disengage to adequately prepare and process entitlements, payments, pensions, and gratuity for the service period to the nation".

He explained that contrary to the report, the reasons for personnel discharge are confidential, ranging from "voluntary disengagements, medical grounds, the pursuit of other professions of interest and endeavours, and community service, amongst others."

He continued that allegations that soldiers are resigning en masse due to welfare issues were "a gross misrepresentation of reality and certainly not the true picture. Instead, Nigerian Army recruitments are highly competitive and even oversubscribed."

He said, "Contrary to the insinuations in the report, Nigerian Army personnel are highly motivated, and their welfare is a top priority under the visionary leadership of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja".

He reiterated that, within one year of the current leadership's arrival, significant strides had been made to improve living standards and the overall well-being of personnel and their families.

He highlighted the Affordable Housing Option for All Soldiers Scheme, aka AHOOAS, which has been launched across the nation. It allows personnel to choose where to live and own decent post-service accommodation.

He said, "This initiative underscores the Nigerian Army's commitment to ensuring that personnel enjoy dignified post-service life."

The Army spokesman stated further that the NA is currently undertaking massive rehabilitation of existing and construction of new infrastructure across Nigerian Army formations, units, and barracks to ensure a conducive working and living atmosphere for troops and their families.

He added that allowances had been regularly paid as when due for soldiers deployed in operational theatres.

"This is aside from the regular free airlifting of troops proceeding on leaves and passes, as well as free medical evacuation of injured troops for local and foreign treatments. Military hospitals and medical centres receive the same remodelling and upgrading equipment for efficient service delivery to personnel and their families. In addition to combat enablers, these are injected into all theatres of operations across the country to enhance troops' operational effectiveness and ensure adequate force protection. Personnel capacity development also receives adequate attention, as officers and soldiers regularly train to build their capabilities per global best practice".

"Therefore, the allegation of widespread resignation due to poor welfare is unfounded and irrational. The Nigerian Army remains steadfast in its commitment to the welfare of its personnel. It is, however, appalling to witness concerted attempts to distort the truth for sensationalism in the media,".

The statement, therefore, called on media organisations to verify the information before publication and avoid being disinformation tools. It added that the Nigerian Army will continue to prioritise the welfare and morale of its personnel, ensuring they remain motivated and fully equipped to carry out their duties in defending the nation.