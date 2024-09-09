Liberia - Western Cluster Donates Speed Gun to Bomi County Police

8 September 2024
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By New Republic Liberia On Sep 8, 2024

The Safety Department of Western Cluster Limited (WCL) over the weekend donated a speed gun to the Traffic Division of the Liberia National Police in Bomi County. The presentation was made by Henry Siboza, head of WCL's Safety, Health, and Environmental Sustainability Department, during a brief ceremony.

Mr. Siboza said the speed gun will help the police monitor and regulate the speed of Western Cluster vehicles transporting iron ore along the Bomi-Monrovia highway.

"This instrument is meant for you to help us track any of our vehicles that will overspeed on this road," Mr. Siboza said.

In response, Bomi County Police Commander Sylvester Hinneh expressed gratitude for the donation and emphasized that the device will be used not only to monitor Western Cluster vehicles, but also all traffic on the highway.

"We are so happy for this speed gun. It will make our work easier in regulating the movement of vehicles along this road," Commander Hinneh said.

He assured Western Cluster that the speed gun would be properly utilized and thanked the company for its support to the police and the community.

The donation marks another step in regulating road safety, especially with the increased transportation of iron ore on the Bomi-Monrovia highway.

Share

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.