Algeria: Less Than Half of Algeria's Voters Take Part in Presidential Polls

Less than 50 percent of Algeria's eligible voters cast a ballot in the country's presidential election, according to preliminary figures from the electoral commission. Official results are due later on Sunday.

Average turnout was just over 48 percent by the time polls closed at 8pm on Saturday, the National Independent Authority for Elections (ANIE) announced, while stressing that the figure was not yet final.

If confirmed, the participation rate would be slightly higher than the last presidential election in 2019 - which was largely boycotted by opposition groups - but still disappointing to organisers who sought to counteract the disillusionment keeping voters away.

Polling stations remained open an hour longer than initially scheduled to allow more people to vote, while public transport was free throughout voting day.

But with a second win for incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune widely considered a foregone conclusion, many didn't see the point of casting a ballot.

"The question of freedom, a range of candidates, the openness of the media, the existence of debate on platforms and objectives: all this was absent," pro-democracy activist Kader told RFI's correspondent in Algiers.

He chose not to vote, declaring: "The candidates who stood in this election are just part of the scenery."

Democratic duty

Others told RFI they saw it as their duty to take part.

"Voting is the recognised right of every Algerian," said former government official Othmane. "The sovereignty of the people is expressed at the ballot box. The people must have the freedom to choose the president who will direct the country."

More than 24 million Algerians were registered to vote this year, with about a third under the age of 40.

Another voter, Rafik, told RFI: "Whoever is elected is welcome, Abdelmadjid Tebboune or another candidate. The main thing is for the country to evolve for the better and for Algeria to become a developed nation on a par with other countries."

Out of 865,490 Algerians registered to vote abroad, including nearly half based in France, turnout stood at around 18 percent by Saturday afternoon, the election board said.

Candidates' appeals

Both of Tebboune's challengers had called for a large turnout.

"Today we start building our future by voting for our project and leaving boycott and despair behind us," said socialist candidate Youcef Aouchiche, a former journalist, after he cast his ballot on Saturday.

Meanwhile Abdelaali Hassani, running for a moderate Islamist party, told journalists he hoped "the Algerian people will vote in force" because "a high turnout gives greater credibility to these elections".

Tebboune did not mention voter numbers, however, saying only that he hoped "Algeria will win in any case".

ANIE is due to announce the official election results on Sunday.

