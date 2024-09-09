Tunisia: President Kais Saied Congratulates Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune On His Re-Election

8 September 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, Sept. 8 — President Kais Saied had a phone call with his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Sunday evening, to congratulate him on his re-election as President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

The Head of State wished President Tebboune "continued success and prosperity" and underlined "the excellent fraternal relations between Tunisia and Algeria and the firm will to develop them and move forward together to build a common future", according to a press release from the Presidency of the Republic.

the Algerian National Independent Authority for Elections (ANIE) announced on Sunday the re-election of Abdelmadjid Tebboune with 94.65% of the votes cast in the presidential election held Saturday.

Three candidates stood for election: outgoing President Abdelmadjid Tebboune as an independent candidate, Youcef Aouchiche, secretary general of the Socialist Forces Front, and Abdelali Hassani Cherif, president of the Movement of the Society for Peace.

