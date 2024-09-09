Africa: Dangote Reclaims Title of Africa's Richest Person

Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote has regained the first place as Africa's richest person, unseating Johann Rupert who had claimed the title in late August, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

The 66-year-old founder and CEO of the Dangote Group, a conglomerate of cement, sugar and oil industries, has reclaimed the first place with a fortune of $13.3 billion after Rupert's net worth took a slump, data from the index showed on Saturday, September 7.

Rupert, a South African billionaire who controls one of the world's luxury goods firms Richemont, claimed the position of the richest man in Africa, when his net worth surged by $1.9 billion to $14.3 billion, placing him at 147th position globally, 12 places ahead of Dangote.

Rupert's net worth was $13.1 billion as of Sunday, while Dangote's fortune stood at $13.2 billion.

The Nigerian tycoon, who opened an oil refinery in Lagos in 2023, stands at the 159th position in the world, five places ahead of Rupert.

Dangote, who was Africa's richest man for 12 years until August, says he does not own a home outside Africa.

World's top five richest people

Bloomberg Billionaire Index monitors daily changes in the wealth of the world's richest people.

Elon Musk remains the world's richest person with a net worth of $237 billion. The founder of Tesla and Starlink, who also owns the social media giant X, is followed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has a fortune of $195 billion.

Bernard Arnault, the founder of fashion and cosmetics conglomerate LVMH, is the third richest person in the world, with a net worth of $181 billion.

He is followed by Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who have $178 billion and $157 billion, respectively.