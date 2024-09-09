Nigerian Pastor's 'Miracle' Water, Soap Under Investigation - NAFDAC

NAFDAC said it sealed the Globod Table Water factory for allegedly aiding and abetting the production...

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has started investigating wide-ranging "miracle" products sold to the public by a Delta State-based church, the Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, the agency said on Sunday.

NAFDAC said its name has been used by the church and its pastor, Jeremiah Omoto, to deceive unsuspecting members of the public, by falsely claiming that their products, including "miracle" water and soap, are NAFDAC-registered.

In a statement on Sunday signed by its Director General, Mojisola Adeyeye, NAFDAC said none of the products advertised and sold is registered with the agency as claimed by Mr Omoto.

Therefore, it advised the public to stop patronising any of the products while it continued investigating the organisation's activities concerning products reported to have been manufactured and sold by it.

As part of its investigation, NAFDAC said it has "sealed Globod Table Water factory for aiding and abetting the production, sale and advertisement of unregistered and unwholesome Miracle Water under the pretext of fake NAFDAC Registration Number."

Petition, more details

NAFDAC said it received petitions from concerned citizens regarding Mr Omoto's activities showcasing miracle water and soap to heal barrenness.

The statement reads in part, "Recently, NAFDAC has been inundated with petitions from concerned citizens about Senior Prophet Jeremiah Omoto of Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, KM 5 Effurun, Sapele Road, Delta State, on a Miracle Water and Miracle Soap being advertised with healing and miracle claims and sold to unsuspecting members of the public by the Spiritual Ministry.

"The minister showcased the use of miracle water and miracle soap on social media to heal barrenness. He claimed that the women would carry twins if they used the soap. He openly told his congregation that the soap is NAFDAC registered. Thus, the public began to visit the office to confirm the claims.

"The petitioners also submitted the following products from the spiritual ministry to NAFDAC to verify the bogus claims. The products are Miracle & Healing Water, River Jordan Water, the Miracle Water from The Pool of Bethsaida, A New Beginning Mount Camel Miracle Water, Water of Life, Miracle Water from The Pool of Bethsaida (1L), A New Beginning Pool of Bethsaida Water, and Father Smelled Perfume."

The agency said that upon receipt of the petitions, it contacted the Delta State Coordinator, through its Director of Post Marketing Surveillance, to ascertain the existence or records of any transaction with Christ Mercy Land Deliverance Ministries and the products in the Delta State office.

"The coordinator was also directed to visit the Ministry to establish the veracity of the claims in the petitions and take necessary regulatory action on the production facility in the ministry where the miracle water and other products are produced. The state coordinator covertly bought the Miracle Water (25cl) for N3,000 from the Ministries and took the pictures," it noted.

Denial

NAFDAC further noted that on 14 August, the Delta State Coordinator visited the ministry and met the Head of Service (HOS), Ogunleye Fufeyin, and the Chief Security Officer (CSO). According to the agency, both denied making "Miracle and Healing Water" and soap, even though there was proof of purchase.

They said the logo and address on the label belonged to the church but not the products. They also mentioned a special pool of water for spiritual purposes.

"The HOS requested time to meet with other staff and returned. He returned after 30 minutes and refused to cooperate, asking them to see the CSO," it noted.

On 27 August, NAFDAC said its team of Investigation and Enforcement and its Federal Task Force on Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods visited the church to commence the investigation but that the officials did not cooperate with the team.

"The officials from Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries were invited to report on 28 August, but they didn't show up. Instead, they sent a legal document to NAFDAC headquarters and asked to come back on 3 September," the agency said.

The agency discovered that the faith organisation entered into a production agreement with Globod Table Water without its knowledge, describing the act as "illegal according to the extant rules and regulations on commercial production."

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES has yet to obtain the church leadership's contact for their comments on NAFDAC's claims.