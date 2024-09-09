Rwanda/Nigeria: Afcon 2025 Qualifiers - Super Eagles Jet in Ahead of Rwanda Clash

9 September 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Nigeria's Super Eagles arrived in Kigali on Sunday evening ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matchday two encounter against Rwanda at Amahoro Stadium on Tuesday, September 10.

The team, led by caretaker coach Augustine Eguavoen, departed the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo for Kigali aboard with private aircraft on Sunday afternoon.

The contingent, which includes Galatasaray star striker Victor Osimhen and 2024 Ballon d'Or nominee Ademola Lookman, was received on arrival at the Kigali International Airport in the evening by officials of the Nigerian embassy in Rwanda and Rwanda FA.

Nigeria will hold their penultimate training session later on Monday at Amahoro Stadium which will host Tuesday's encounter. The game will kick off at 3pm CAT.

They face Frank Spittler's Rwanda who held Libya to a 1-1 draw in Tripoli on September 4. The East African country is pushing for an AFCON qualification for the first time since 2004.

Read the original article on New Times.

